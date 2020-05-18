Windows 10 update has caused me serious problems, users rebelled!

WINDOWS 10 UPDATE ‘THE SOUND TURNED DOWN’

Windows 10 manages to please the users with updates received. Becoming more secure with updates received from Windows computers, sometimes sourced from a variety of updates issues also can be discussed. Just this week released cumulative update 10 for Windows such as. But this time the situation is more serious.

This week Microsoft released the cumulative update 10 for Windows installed devices kb4556799. Update Windows 10 security vulnerabilities published KB4556799 closed. However, users who install the update I started having audio problems. Configurations reset after you update the audio driver even the drivers it was even users who are removed. The only effect of the update the sound wasn’t.

DELETED IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS

Windows 10 update, some users have critical information. Users complained that after installing the update its stored information and documents has been deleted. Some 6-8 times after starting the system, the information appears again, he said.