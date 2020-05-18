Phase 2 at the start, what you can do today

Movements, self-certification, beaches, restaurants, hair stylists. Here’s what you can do today.

Travel between the regions and the self-certification – Starting today, the movement of people within the territory of the same region will not be subject to any limitation. No limit, therefore, to shifts in the second case, if located in the region of residence. The self-certification procedure will remain for those who want to move in another region: “Until June 2, 2020 shall remain prohibited travel, transportation, public and private, in a different region than the one where you are currently, as well as those to and from abroad, except for proven needs, of absolute urgency or for reasons of health; it is in any case allowed to return to their residence, dwelling or residence”, and has clarified the government. And remains “the ban mobility from their home or residence for persons subject to the measure of the quarantine order of the health authorities, because they have been positive to the virus COVID-19, up to the assessment of the healing or hospitalization in a healthcare facility, or other structure for the purpose intended”, and continues on to the government.





Friends – From now on also “takes up the social life, and resume the meetings with friends”, as announced by the premier Giuseppe Conte at palazzo Chigi on Phase 2.

The new self-certification

In restaurants – The distances between the clients reduced to one meter, use of mask when you get up from the table, stop at the buffet, and the list of reservations to be kept for 14 days. And’ because it provides the proposed unitary Regions. The consummation of the tour is permitted “only if it can be ensured that the distance interpersonal of at least 1 metre between the customers, with the exception of persons who, in accordance with the provisions in force are not subject to the distancing interpersonal; this last aspect pertains to the responsibility of the individual”.

On the beach – A metre distance between people on the beaches, even the free ones. Stop to group games on the beach, to avoid mass gatherings, and outbreaks, ok, beach tennis, surfing, swimming and windsurfing. While “team sports (e.g. beach-volley, beach-soccer) will need to comply with the provisions of the competent institutions”.

Hair stylists and beauty centres– In the field of care of the person – the services of hairdressers, barbers and beauticians – will be allowed access to clients only by reservation, you will need to maintain the attendance list for a period of 14 days and can be detected by the body temperature, preventing access in case of temperature > 37.5 °C. you Must therefore be made to “rearrange the spaces, as much as possible, due to logistic conditions, and structural, to ensure the maintenance of at least 1 meter of separation between the individual workstations, either among the customers. Will be deleted in the availability of magazines and informative material which is of mixed use.

In the hotel – In the accommodation facilities, and complementary accommodations in the agriturismo can be detected by the body temperature and you will need to ensure compliance with the distancing interpersonal of at least one meter in all public areas and promote the differentiation of the paths inside of the structures, with particular attention to the areas of input and output.

The penalties for those who violate the rules – Sanctions from 400 to 3,000 euros to those who violates the rules, avoiding it. It is written in the note issued by the Palazzo Chigi after the Cdm has given the go-ahead to the decree-law framework. And that also involves the stop of the activity from 5 to 30 days. “The violations of the provisions of the decree, or of the decrees and orders issued to give the implementation – the statement reads – are punished with the administrative sanction referred to in article 4, paragraph 1, of the decree-law of 25 march 2020 no. 19, which provides for the payment of a sum from € 400 to € 3,000, increased by up to a third party if the infringement occurs through the use of a vehicle”. “In cases where the violation is committed in the exercise of a business activity, shall also apply to the accessory administrative sanction consisting in the closure of the financial year or of the business to be 5 to 30 days. Where necessary to prevent the continuation or repetition of the violation, the authority in charge of the proceeding may order the provisional closure of the activity or exercise for a duration of not more than 5 days, possibly from scomputare from the sanction finally imposed, in place of her execution. In the case of repeated violation of the same provision of the administrative sanction is doubled and that the accessory is applied to the maximum extent”.