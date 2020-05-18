Return parents paid for the trips to Poland canceled

The education committee headed by MK Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) calling for the Ministry of education back to the parents the payment for the journeys to Poland canceled due to

Virus outbreak הקורונה. More announced today (Monday) members of the committee refer a visitor to the state please check the conduct of the Ministry of education in front of the travel companies ומארגני journeys to Poland.

Students at the”March For Life” in the journey to Poland (Photo: EPA)

Document of the Department of research and information of the Knesset ordered the MK Kati Sheetrit (Likud) indicate that about 30% of the code שנסיעתם aborted (2,599 students) were required to pay the full entry fee for delegation.

About 40% more (3,661 students) were required to pay a cancellation fee of up to 2,430 shekels – they’re about half the degrees of participation in the expedition.

Complete document in the cancellation of the delegations to Poland.

MK Sheetrit called to the Ministry of Education put pressure on travel companies and inform them about the cessation of connection with them on the next auction – if you don’t bring back my parents the money for the trips canceled.

Attorney Liran Spiegel from the legal bureau at the Ministry of Education replied to the commission that the return payment for the cancellation of the trips to Poland have consequences, and the issue is still in the Test between the Office of a joint committee to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice. According to him, this commission is discussed in each the economic implications of הקורונה.

Attorney Ori Katz, from the legal bureau in the Ministry of Finance, added: “the issue is laterally because there is a very big question about the effect of הקורונה on transactions with affinity to the country, therefore it is impossible to decide about individual”.

“If the problem is not resolved, the whole project journey to Poland to stand under a question mark”. Committee Chairman Horowitz(Photo: gentle ולמן, spokesman for the Knesset)

Attorney Eitan Peleg, the father shake his trip to Poland was canceled, said in the hearing that the Ministry of education is responsible for the parents – and travel companies: “who canceled the trip to compensate. The Ministry of Education conducted the auction, canceled the trips and also schedule the date of the cancellation. It’s not about the contracts in front of the travel companies and air travel in general, our business is unique because it is in the Educational of the Ministry of Education. There’s a break of trust between parents to the Ministry of education, and his future will be conversions of the best”.

Attorney Meirav, an Israeli, the legal advisor of the Education Committee, warned the Education Ministry against contacting legal process: “if you have to turn to the legal process that you may receive a decision that maybe you don’t want to receive transversely. This is a contract between the parents companies travel, when the Ministry of education is a major player who issued the instruction for the cancellation. Right now, the Ministry of education to drop the risk on the parents, and this is a match that means anything”.

MK Nitzan Horowitz, chairman of the committee, summed up the debate on behalf the members of the committee and called to the Ministry of education to return the money to the parents immediately: “if you don’t get the money back and solve the problem, the whole project journey to Poland to stand under a question mark. when will be held the inquiries and investigations in depth”.

He said, “at the day stretches before us, a failure grade in the conduct of the office in front of students and parents. Can’t be that parents paid thousands of dollars on travel office canceled, and will not receive the money back. We call for the Ministry of education to exert all his weight in front of the travel agencies and other factors so that the money will be refunded immediately”.

Horowitz added: “We will turn a visitor to the country וליועמ”that, in order to check the conduct of the office in front of the travel agencies and the parents. Who thinks to do a round on the parents – wrong”. He also said that further to his proposal of MK Yaakov feel (Shas), the education committee will address also please pass to all the theme trips to Poland to responsibility Local Government Center.