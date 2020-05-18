Negotiations between partners in Tamar and the electricity company for gas supply; Companies Authority required to intervene

Partners in the Tamar gas reservoir have reached a dead end in an attempt to find a formula that will allow them to meet the competition authority’s requirements for selling gas to the electricity company.

Read more in Calcalist:



As revealed in Calcalist,

The deadline for submitting answers to the Competition Authority was last Thursday, but discussions have not progressed since. Therefore, if no agreement is reached by tomorrow, the ball passes to the competition authority that will have to intervene and force gas sales separately in the reservoir (each holding its share) or cancel the veto that each holder has there for the sale of new contracts.

In the present case, it is a NIS 1.5 billion contract to sell gas to the electricity company, which is only closed by half of the Tamar partnership (Tamar Petroleum, Isramco). Noble Energy and Drilling Fuel, which together hold about 47% of the pool, cast a veto on the sale, leading all other holders to apply to the competition to intervene, which required about a month ago for the partners to find a solution alone otherwise the state would intervene. Last Thursday, the deadline set by the Authority expired.

Linor Deutsch, CEO of Lobby 99 Photo credit: Ohad Zugenberg

Whoever is trying to spur the Authority is Lobby 99, which calls on the Authority to make a decision (Lobby 99 is a nonprofit socio-economic venture aimed at promoting the public’s interest in decision-making in the Knesset and government).

In their request, they say that Tamar’s partners’ failure to reach a solution is “unreasonable and disrespectful of government ministries, which, in our opinion, require a swift and resolute response on your part. We believe that companies were initially not allowed to reach consensus. But once it became clear that the companies did not work to fulfill your demand, The Competition Authority must determine that coordination of the fuel and Nobel bids between the Tamar and Leviathan gas reservoirs and the competition veto by vetoing the new partnership’s bid in the Tamar Database, as part of the Electricity Company tender, is a definite restrictive arrangement that has not been released. The gas. ”

The lobby concludes: “In light of world gas prices and the changing circumstances of the Israeli gas economy, we ask that you make a decision to establish a team to establish a new gas economy arrangement, which will enable competition and lower gas prices and reduce the cost of living in the economy.”

The Competition Authority refused to comment.