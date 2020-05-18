Turkey: decline in loans from abroad in the private sector

Ankara, 18 may 09:53 – (Agenzia Nova) – The total amount of the loans of long term, from abroad by the private sector of Turkish has dropped to three billion dollars by the end of 2019, reaching 177,6 billion in the month of march. This is stated in the press agency, the government of the Turkish “Anadolu”. 42.2 percent of long-term debt is held by financial institutions. Down the loans of short-term (i.e. debts to be paid within 12 months) decreased to us $ 1.2 billion in the same period, reaching 7.8 billion. (Your) © Agency Nova – Reproduction reserved