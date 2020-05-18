WindTre: only today 3 months FREE Infinity with the WinDay, but also 100GB). Here’s how to take advantage of it

Today and only for today, Monday, may 18, you can have 3 months FREE video streaming INFINITY in thanks to the weekly promotion ofWINDLUNEDI’which is nothing if not a competition with prizes for all the loyal users to the operator WindTre and that are enrolled in the program is completely free WindDay. In this case, the gift of the weekly deals with the possibility to have it for 3 months subscription completely freeINFINITY i.e. the possibility to see movies, series TV streaming directly on your TV or even on their smartphone or tablet.

Not only because users can also activate the promotion 100 Gigs for You that allows you to have exactly 100GB of data traffic for 3 months. Let’s see how it all works.

WINDTRE: here’s how to get 3 months of Infinity FREE

Remember first of all that the program andwithWinDayit is completely free and allows customers to discounts, but also gifts that can “pick up” every day of the week with the variousWinLunedfor the prizes and gifts and its real,WinMartedfor the activation of special offers and promotions in the various shops,WinMercoledinstead, for the prizes of “instant win”, and finallyWinGiovedandWinDomenicafor the quiz, which guarantee in case of winning discounts phone. For the Friday and Saturday coming WinCinema with WindTre that offers discount codes to see the film in streaming.

How you can get 3 months of INFINITY and it is completely FREE? In this case here is that the gift of this newWinLunedis, indeed, the chance to have 3 months of Infinity FREE. If the customer WindTre accept in practice will receive code via text message with the 12 digits that must use by may 31, 2020 and which will have 3 months to Infinity for FREE on a new account. Clearly at the end of the 3 months of free viewing, the user may automatically disable the promotion that if not disabled will allow for renewal at a price of 4.99 per month against 7,99 list.

Not only because users may also request the promotion 100 Gigs for You that allows data traffic up to 100GB per month at the price of 5,99.

For any other information just go on the The OFFICIAL WEBSITE WINDTRE to this PAGE!