Phase 2 Rimini, pretending to be engaged to be able to review. “But we’re just good friends”

Santarcangelo (Rimini), may 18, 2020 –. From today there will be no need to move inside of their region of residence, and you will be able to come back to find their friends. But until yesterday the visits were allowed only at the joint.we see and hear much more often of some relatives, who we meet if all goes well one or two times a year,” notes Giuliano Gavagna, santarcangiolese, musician, dance orchestra and actor. That, to review in advance, her friend Romina, has invented a fake engagement.

“I and Romina we know each other for twenty yearswe did not want to wait to see us live and hang-out. But we have set out the problem: it is only friends, what answer, possibly, to the police if we are stopped?”.

So the two of them, a week ago, have ‘concocted’ a ruse. “To prove that we were together, we changed our relationship status on their respective pages on Facebook, by writing that we were engaged…”. To make it even more credible the thing, the news of the betrothal they did follow the messages and post sickly sweet on social. Finally Friday evening they met, in Santarcangelo. “We drunk a beer and we chatted as we couldn’t do in months, then each one in their own home.”. What do I not review a friend.







