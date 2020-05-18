“I’ve had it for 60 days without knowing it”

“I have had the virus in the body without knowing it for 60 days”. It has been revealed Martin Caceresin the course of a direct Instagram with the comic uruguagia Yisela Paola, in art Yipio. “Yesterday they made me the buffer and are negative, I’m good and I feel like new, he continued, the defender of the Fiorentina -. I had some symptoms in mid-march, I was training at home and I felt I had the shortness of breath. They told me to get in quarantine and in 20 days would pass”. “But it was not so, evidently, the virus – he joked Caceres – he was in love with me…”.

