Apple reopen 10 of the 17 stores in Italy – Hi-tech

Apple will re-open tomorrow, ten of the 17 Apple Store in Italy. To remain closed will be those in Lombardy and Piedmont. In the week the wastes, the shutters also in a further 25 stores in the u.s. and 12 in canada, leading to a hundred re-openings total. The company from Cupertino had announced the closure of all its stores in the world, excluding those in China, on the 13th of march last, due to the health emergency.

In a note to clients, the Apple vice-president responsible for the retail and human resources, Deirdre O’brien, has insured that each reopening was weighted: “we Review all data available, including cases, local trends in the short and long term, and guidelines from health officials, national and local. These are not decisions to be found in christ – has shown – and the opening of a shop does not mean in any way that will not be closed again if the local conditions will justify”. In Italy return accessible tomorrow the selling points of Via Rizzoli in Bologna, The Lilies and the piazza della Repubblica in Florence, the Port of Rome, Euroma2, and RomaEst in the capital, Nave de Vero in Mestre, Le Befane in Rimini and the store in Marcianise (Caserta) and Misterbianco (Catania).

“We are proud to be at the side of our Italian customers that begin to emerge from this moment is incredibly difficult,” said a spokesman for Apple. “Our shops have just opened will have important security procedures, including temperature checks, and distancing social, and masks for the face to ensure that customers and employees continue to remain healthy. Our thought – he added – goes to all those who have been affected by the Covid-19 and those who work 24 hours on 24, care for, study, and contain the spread”.