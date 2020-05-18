Realme X50 Pro 5G and Realme 6 Pro available in Italy today

Realme X50 Pro 5G and Realme 6 Pro are ready for theirin the Italian market. The new models of the chinese companyand we can reveal all of theofficial list for all the different variants in the trade.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in the uk from May 18, 2020. The colours on sale will be two, Rust Red and Moss Greenwhile the cuts of memory are the following, with the relative prices associated with it:

For more information on these models, you can visit the official website at this address.

Realme 6 Pro it can be purchased from the May 18, 2020 in two colours, Lighting Blue and Lighting Redand can be purchased in a single configuration 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of the internal memory. The list price is equal to 349,90€. You can purchase on Amazon, on the store Unieuro and on the official website of the Realme.

At the moment on Amazon it is pop-up the version in color Lighting Red and it is already in discount of 20€ than the price described. We leave you to follow the link to go to the page on Amazon, and run the pre-order.

