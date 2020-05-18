There are 10 countries, why not Turkey? | Tourist Agency | Tourism News

German Foreign Minister Heiko salary, concerning the mutual abolition of the travel ban, today, 10 countries through video conferencing, with a critical meeting.
8 hotels in the German state opened today
Germany <span style="background-color: initial;">German citizens with Foreign Minister Heiko salary heavily traveled in 10 European countries will hold a meeting via video conference the lifting of the ban on reciprocal travel. However, the meeting will not be discussed in Turkey. </span>
The meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of German Foreign Minister Salary Hanke Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Malta, Austria, Slovenia and Bulgaria were invited. At the meeting<span style="background-color: initial;"> The removal of borders will be discussed and will be voted on mutual from June 14.</span>
Recep Yavuz: he did what that would do to Tourism, business, diplomacy, and left
Recep Yavuz, Antalya City Council Tourism Group President statement from the relevant social media account made. Germany on June 14 that it would lift the ban on travel to the EU stating Yavuz, " the ban on travel to Turkey probably will continue. Tourism professionals would do what he did, remained to business diplomacy. The measures we have taken, we wrote letters and made hundreds of thousands of booking to go to waste for want to come to Turkey," he said.
</div><div id="ContentPlaceHolder1_UpdatePanel_yorum">
<!-- YORUM BOX-->
<span class="hdpoint yy dis_tcell"/>
<span class="yy rb_400 mavi px20 dis_tcell dikeyortla pdl10">Comments</span>
<!-- YORUM LİSTESİ-->
<div id="ContentPlaceHolder1_yorumvar">
<div class="cmts-container mrtb26">
<div class="cmts-user-name-container">
tourism
18 May 2020 Monday 03:37
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- YORUM LİSTESİ BİTTİ-->
<!-- YORUM YAZMA ALANI-->
+ Leave A Comment
Source link
https://www.turizmajansi.com/haber/10-ulke-var-turkiye-neden-yok-h37479