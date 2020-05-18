Nova received a buy recommendation from Lakestreet, raising the target price to $ 48 per share

Last Thursday, Israeli metrology equipment manufacturer Nova reported its first quarter 2020 results and bypassed market forecasts. “Our operating model allows us to quickly adapt to market uncertainty. We have taken the necessary measures to ensure business continuity throughout the year,” said Eitan Oppenheim, President and CEO.

Following on from these results, Nova stock now received a buy recommendation from analysts at Lakestreet, who stated that it had also beaten revenue and earnings per share forecasts in light of market conditions, and that the company had amassed strong orders. “The company notes that it has won a new customer – a global chip manufacturer from the Logic field. The company recognized revenue from this customer in the first quarter of 2020,” Blakestreet noted.

“This is a significant milestone, given that the company already sells this product to the customer in Memory. The systems sold by Nova to the customer are intended for use in its most advanced production processes.

The company from Rehovot, which develops and delivers knowledge-intensive testing equipment for chipset and memory manufacturers around the world, reported quarterly revenue of $ 61.0 million, above its forecasted revenue range of $ 50-60 million, and above the average market forecast of revenue of $ 56.9 million for the period.

Non-GAAP net income was $ 13.5 million or 47 cents per diluted share, above the company’s forecast range of 26-42 cents a share, and above analysts’ average earnings of 36 cents a share. Market expectations for the first quarter are according to Yahoo Finance data.

“Gross profit margin in the first quarter was 56.7%, up from 54% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improvement is due to revenue mix and high gross profit margins in service revenues. 56% gross profit forecast in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also Cash fund of $ 197.7 million, with no debt reflecting $ 7.09 per share.

“Despite the strong results that were expected, we believe the outlook is better than expected. The company is not immune to macro and low visibility, but we encourage the company’s strong backlog. We raise the target price from $ 46 to $ 48, based on a multiplier of 20 Earnings per share pro forma of $ 2.11 for the year 2021 plus a cash fund of $ 7.09 per share, ”analysts concluded.