The helmet of an astronaut asylum Corona. The good news

Following a virus הקורונה researchers around the world do not stop to try and improve the way you work, to Schlegel, to each other, or the plague next we get prepared for more. Attention project newcomers from the University of Michigan, start with a helmet cool…….. that should wear patients and thus protect the medical teams מנגיפים when they come into contact with patients infected,

And after you asked yourself, what astronauts do in the surgery, we’ll tell you University of Michigan have developed also a tent, where you will be able to hospitalize patients, in a sort of mini room pressure, which prevents among other things the spread of bacteria. Rooms click these already exist in hospitals, but their cost is high, now, say the American researchers have an effective way, safe and inexpensive more than a period of hospitalization.

Helmet padded הקורונה (Photo: University of Michigan)

And now all the students returning gradually to the schools, we have some news for you guys, too. You have only two more days if you want a picture of your get into space. NASA and SpaceX are out reading to the students and students from around the world send them photos, שיחוברו together a photo mosaic of Earth. The image itself will consist of pictures of students from all over the world.

Mosaic Giant Printed ויוטס together with the spacecraft to be launched on 27 May to the International Space Station. This will also be an historic flight, because it would be the first time since 2011, which will be launched astronauts into space from the United States and this will be the first time a commercial company is launching humans into space.

A simulation of the ship.(Simulation: spacX)

Well you probably ask yourself every morning how global warming affects the life below the ocean’s surface, and how is that good news? So that’s how. Researchers from the school of the sea at the University of Haifa found more evidence of global warming the Mediterranean Sea, and with the presence of coral tropical – or by its scientific name – אופירן sea Sophie.

Apparently, the sit-in 1999 he came to the harbour power station in Hadera, six, ten years after it was documented on a reef in a natural outside the limits of the port. How did he get there? Previous studies have found שאלמוגים tropical could not exist at a temperature of water below 18 degrees, והימצאותו elsewhere indicates the name of the sea are heating up, if the current trend continues – in the future to see more kinds of life, tropical, underwater hitherto could not survive despite warming – that’s good news – down to coral

And finally, you thought שהקורונה took over the world? Notice how the peacocks these – took over a neighborhood in Florida. Yeah, we know, wildlife is already feeling comfortable around our homes, but a phenomenon that has managed to amaze the net and also us. It all started when a couple peacocks moved into the neighborhood in the area. Hillside Terrace a few years ago and the band was growing. Now, they travel there regularly like their ground.