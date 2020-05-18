When the night of Qadr the night of Qadr today? Today is the lamp?

When Hz is entered into the last ten days of Ramadan. I pulled away from worldly affairs, the prophet is, the more time spent in worship and contemplation at night as she was keeping his family awake (Bukhari, “More leyleti’l-Up”, 5; “I?’tikaf”, 1; Muslim, “I?’tikaf”, 1-5; al-Tirmidhi, “Sawm”, 73).

In a hadith, the Prophet on the night, “my God! You are forgiving and you love forgiveness, forgive me!” indicated that we recommend be in the form of prayer (al-Tirmidhi, “Also?avat”, 84; Ibn Majah, “Du?â?”, 5).

For this reason, the last ten nights of Ramadan for Muslims, and especially the majority of the scholars pointed out 27. the night of worship by worshipping in spirit and by giving a definitive decision not to repeat the mistakes they made in the past they take care to spend again.

On the night of Qadr special worship and prayer, related equipment, has established a rich tradition with ceremonies and ceremony in the life of the Ottoman society. Hatim is completed prior to the night of Ramadan begins, and that night the prayers have been paying attention to the making of different artistic expressions, with pieces by memory and duahan in prayer in the mosques has become.