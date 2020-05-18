Maturity 2020: download certification for the exam

MATURITY 2020: ORDER MIUR FINAL

After weeks of uncertainty, the ministry has put the last word on the maturity 2020 16 may: to communicate the final ruling for the maxi oral in attendance was the minister Jay live on its own page Facebook. As already anticipated in the draft of the ordinance, the oral will in the presence – unless there is a change in the conditions of epidemiological – and will feature five different times.

MATURITY: SECURITY PROTOCOLS



Considering that the maxi oral of maturity 2020 will be made in the presence the ministry of education presented on may 16, the document with the organizational measures of prevention and protection prepared by the technical-scientific committee for the carrying out in security of the State exam, which provides:

Daily cleaning of spaces used;

Cleaning at the end of each exam session (morning-afternoon);

Paths of entry and exit;

Spacing of 2 meters between the candidates and the commissioners and between the stssi teachers;

The use of the mask. Students will be able to lower it in the course of the interview, always staying at safe distance;

In schools, there will be products featuring;

Each candidate shall use to bring a companion, who must respect all the safety rules.

The SELF-certification TO THE MATURITY 2020



The applicant and any accompanying person will not have to undergo the detection of the body temperature but, they must complete a self-declaration in which they declare:

the absence of respiratory symptoms or fever over 37.5 on the day of the examination and in the previous three days;

not been in quarantine or isolation at home in the last 14 days;

not having been in contact with positive people in the last 14 days.

If there is one of these conditions, the student should not appear the examination of maturity 2020, should warn the physician and the commission that program a recovery session.

