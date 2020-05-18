the private life of the artist, between love and pain

The death of Ezio Bosso, was a particularly severe blow to the heart of art and entertainment, but also in the lives of those who have loved beyond the stage that has inflamed with his talent. In the private sphere of the artist’s intertwined love and pain, and returned the name of a woman remained at his side even after the end of their relationship.

Ezio Bosso: who is Anna Maria, a former companion of the artist

Ezio Bosso has never been too inclined to talk of his private life in public. He has always preferred that his art be used as the vehicle for his emotions, leaving a part of himself, the more intimate and personal, cherished in the heart.

A few years ago, however, had chosen to speak of a woman who was especially attached and with whom he had had a love affair then ended. A woman, named Anna Maria, of which he had been a delicate portrait to the microphones of Vanity Fair and I Am Woman (in the course of two interview, one of the 2016 and 2018).

You do not know a lot of information if you do not what the artist himself had declared, by painting the outlines of a relationship never ceased despite the end of a long relationship.

The name of Anna Maria recurs in the story of the hardest stage of the existence of Ezio Bosso, the one in which he had to reckon with the difficult task of accepting the neurodegenerative disease that had hit in 2011.

“The greatest sorrow he said the pianist, Vanity Fair – it was when she heard Anna Maria, my ex-girlfriend, which for me is still the family.

We are left just to keep the love. But even in her pain, I resisted: I have stopped a few books in my life, I like to see how they go on to finish the stories. I want to see also how it will end up my“. In the same interview, Bosso had also spoken of a new chapter sentimental after meeting with another woman, that nothing would be leaked.

To I Am Womanhe had explained that his former partner had remained with him as his assistant, describing it as “one of the persons to whom they are most grateful in the world“.

The story of difficult days on social

On the 14th of march last, a few weeks before his death, Ezio Bosso had entrusted to his page on Facebook a message poignant in which follows the contours of a pain with which he had learned to live, and a hope that is never subjected to folding, the toughest of events.

“I know The tomorrow that never comes. I know the narrow room. And the light that was missing from the look inside. I know the days that pass the same

The facts of sleep and pain and sleep to forget the pain. I know the fear of those tomorrow far. That seems to be the binoculars is not enough.

But these days are ones to remember. The beautiful things are made. The fortune lived. The smiles exchanged that are worth hugs and kisses (…)“.

Post by Ezio Bosso on Facebook – Source: Facebook/Ezio Bosso

Music has always been part of the life of Ezio Bosso, since childhood. Always Vanity Fair, in 2016, spoke of the moment when his parents would understand that that was her natural size. To tell him would have been his brother, also a musician, and from that moment it began its journey in the world of notes.

The first compositions 12 years, 17 to Vienna to attend the academy and then the choice of living in London.

“The music was more beautiful than any toy“, he said, retracing the steps of an extraordinary journey of artistic and human.