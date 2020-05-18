Expired 143 Vanda quarantine people to their homes, posted

Brought Turkey corona virus from Saudi Arabia due to an outbreak of 143 people, the home of Suleyman Shah has been placed in Vanda. Turkish citizens, 14-day quarantine they set for themselves this morning after the end of the period that the buses were sent to their countries. Youth and Sports Provincial Director Nevzat Faith Van, Van disaster and emergency Directorate (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent and the health and police teams, 143 people sees. Coming out of the dorm building at when travel documents are issued by officials, suitcases and bags after it has been disinfected, was the bus rides. He thanked the officers who were very good people that deal with the quarantine process.