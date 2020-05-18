“I love Israel and want to stay”

Willie Rothensteiner is at a crossroads.

The union is demanding it cut 50 percent of its salary, which stands at around € 22,000 a month, and relinquish some of its powers as its technical director of Israeli football, but ultimately leave it to them to decide whether to stay.

But Rothensteiner is in no hurry to make a decision.

Schrottensteiner is in Austria and returning to Israel will require him to go into solitary confinement, but he has an idea: “I talked to the association about the possibility of me coming and doing a test that would prevent me from going into solitary confinement. “It’s negative, you don’t have to go into isolation. I asked the association to check it with the Ministry of Health so I can get back to Israel as soon as possible.”

“I’ll help as much as possible to stay.” Rottenstein (Photo: Reuven Schwartz)

The association required you to cut half your wages. What do you mean by that?

“I understand Oren Hasson’s position, it is a global situation. We have a good relationship and we talk face to face, this is how problems are solved. I know exactly what is happening in Israel, I am in daily contact with my colleagues in the association. I do not anticipate a problem between us. I am a team player in all areas, I will help as much as possible so I can stay. ”

In closed conversations, you claimed that this was an insulting demand and that it was a message that they wanted to let you go.

“I can say that I really want to stay, it is clear to everyone. There has been a very good job for the last two years, we have created the Israeli way, teaching coaches, acting programs, talent development, the Shefayim academy that will work with the school in Makhmitt, the RGD and Ashkelon development centers. I pledge that I and my family love Israel and its interesting culture and that I want to stay. ”

Coaches and players in Israeli football have already cut their wages significantly.

“I know exactly what is happening in Israel. The crisis can be a problem, but also an opportunity. For me, it is most important that the heads of the association, just like the owners of a business company, prepare a plan with a vision and strategy where we are going. If, for example, they explain that this situation cannot be promoted. “All my projects will understand, but we need to know that we are moving toward something. It is important to be smart and to continue to develop young talents.”

And what is the purpose of the adult team?

“Going back to the top-30, that’s the goal I set once I arrived. What is happening in Israel now is similar to the situation in Austria, it took us ten years to rebuild the football, we went to Euro four years ago with me and now they did it again. I see the talents in the children’s clubs and academy in Israel , So it’s safe to do that here, too. ”

What is happening in Israel is similar to the situation in Austria (Photo: Reuven Schwartz)

Coaches in the pro course, who are currently zooming in, complained that they did not understand the content because it is being delivered in English.

“We started with two zoom sessions and I think the communication was great. Anyone who did not understand English could get to Shefayim and get a translation. Once we get back to doing a frontal course, in the seminar room, everyone will understand the content that will also be simultaneous translation. The Pro course is meant to have you A foreign artist license, but even those who train here need to know English, because there are five or six foreigners in each group. I suggest they learn basic English. ”

The association made a decision not to continue with Andy Herzog. What is your position on the subject?

“I think Herzog needs to coach the Israeli national team in the Euro playoffs against Scotland, he’s the one who brought it up and deserves it. He has a good connection between him and the players and players, and I’m convinced that once he can make it to Israel, he’ll do it. It was held in March, he knows them best and the development of the team is the best solution. ”

You should appoint the coach, but a decision has already been made that contradicts your opinion.

“It is very important to build things together with the Association and the Professional Committee. Any decision that I make, after I speak my mind, will stand behind it – because I am a staff member. Everyone will voice their opinion and I am always open to hearing things that can change my mind. “I have to respect everyone. If you bring a different perspective to the future, you have to respect it.”

Think he deserved to coach in the Euro playoffs. Herzog and Rotenstein (Photo: Reuven Schwartz)

Why do you want Herzog to continue? After all, he provided the most unsuccessful Euro qualifying campaign.

“Agree with you that finishing in fifth place is a failure, but with some luck we could finish third, and I’m still not happy with the results. The second half of Herzog’s term was not good, but I look forward, for another decade. There are important goals we met, like Good atmosphere in the team, to show people that the players give everything or combine young players, for example, when we invited Ilya Elmakys, everyone said, ‘How did you order a player who did not play in the alumni’, then now everyone saw him in the Bundesliga and this is another step forward for a great talent now playing at Hoffenheim. Zahavi is a success in this campaign, the Deputy King of Euro Conquests is not an easy task. Has from the outset that we believe in, is exhibited great ability and should be a role model to every player on the team. He will continue to the next campaign. ”

You were criticized for taking advantage of the vacuum without the association chairman, dealing with the senior team rather than the junior team and the football team from below.

“During my time in Israeli football, I wrote five professional books, which proves most of all that people do not know what I do behind the scenes.



How do you get through the Corona period in Austria?

“Similar to what is happening in Israel, Austrian football will return a week after the league opens in Israel. In the social and business aspects, everything opens here step by step. The numbers are fine, but there is a fear of the second wave as in the whole world. My grandmother works in a pharmacy and has had a lot of people around her. My wife runs a school and my little one is studying law, but at the moment everything is fine. ”

During his time in Israel he wrote five books. Rotenstein and Eren Zehabi (Photo: Reuven Schwartz)

On Saturday football returned to your neighbor.

“It was really fun to see the return of football in Germany. Obviously it is not a pleasure without a crowd, but at least in the meantime it is fine.”