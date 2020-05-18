“Italy opens the borders, but not to force the will of the Swiss -“

The new meeting in Bern today, to 14, with the press to update the population on the evolution of the pandemic by coronavirus in Switzerland. Present to take stock of the situation, the delegate of the swiss federal Office of public health (FOPH) for the COVID-19 Daniel Koch and the director of the State Secretariat for economic affairs (SECO) Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch.

After his welcome, Daniel Koch has mentioned that today the number of new cases in Switzerland are only 10: – “There is something to be happy about, there is a decrease, and this downward trend is a positive message. We hope that there will be less outbreaks in Switzerland, in order to be able to proceed with other slacks”. On the decrease were also the patients in care in the wards intensive.

On the factors that influence the decrease in cases, Koch said: “I Could talk to you for two hours. There are many factors that influence the spread of epidemics. All viral diseases are seasonal, and also if the COVID-19 is not as responsive to seasonal is still more difficult to convey. However, the behavior of the population has truly helped so much in the dramatic decline of the infections. I have the pleasure to see”. On the next weekend of the bridge, he added: “I Would like that the public is able to take advantage of the beautiful weather, but maintaining the distances and the hygiene measures to make sure that there is a sort of boomerang. But the swiss population has the respect of these measures and does not want to take unnecessary risks”.

A given shown by Koch regards the movements of the SIM cards of the mobile phones: “The movements are decreased drastically and we can see that we now returned to normality, although the data remain well below a normal situation”. The data detected in the vicinity of Zurich’s main train station shows a decrease in transits, while in the mountains you will notice the fluctuation based on changes in the weather.

Gatherings, events, and slacks

In relation to political demonstrations, Koch said: “our lawyers have looked at if it is possible to reinterpret the groupings of more than 5 people): these are no longer prohibited, according to the measure of the distance social. The federal Council will choose in the coming days if there will be slack also for the large-scale events”.

On events and episodes of the gathering of the last days, Koch has pointed out the importance of keeping the measures of the material: “We have seen an example was South Korea, where only one case of contagion, the authorities had to contact other 1500 people”. “More than 5 persons who are not of the same family must keep a distance. Instead, as regards the family, it is obvious that the members of a family living under the same roof may not even have 2 meters of distance since they live together. With regard to the gathering, it remains valid the fact that you can do with more than 5 people”.

“Italy opens the borders, there will be agreements, but not to force the will of the Swiss -“

“There is an agreement with Austria, France, and Germany to open its borders on 15 June. The announcement of the opening of the customs of Italy on the 3rd of June arrived in the course of the night between Saturday and Sunday, and there will now be bilateral agreements, so that the opening to be coordinated. We will ask the Ticino what they think. Keller-Sutter, however, has stated that we are independent on the decision to open or not. It is possible that Italy will decide to open so that the swiss can get out in Italy, but not the opposite,” said the spokesman for the SEM Daniel Bach.

The question of a possible quarantine for people who come back from abroad, Koch stated: “The quarentena is a measure a little drastic. It seems strange to me to think of put for 14 days closed in the house of a person who has been in Milan to do the shopping. All the people who have symptoms, however you have to test”.

“Measures to facilitate imports”

Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, for his part, recalled the importance of economic exchanges with neighboring States and Asia. “The SECO has proposed to the federal Council to facilitate the imports into Switzerland,” said Ineichen-Fleisch. “The supply of primary products abroad would result in lower costs for the companies. On the other hand, the sales market is important. The dependence on the world market was noticed by the crisis, for example in the field of protective clothing for medical staff”.

With regard to the data taken by the restaurateurs, Koch has pointed out the importance of knowing who are the customers to be able to reconstruct the chains of contagion. This also applies in the case in which both a waiter or someone from the staff of the local sick.

On the development of a vaccine Koch explained that the fact that researchers around the world are working on this vaccine gives hope that you can find in a short time. However, it is difficult to obtain precise data on the actual possibilities to find a solution.

