Turkish interests in Libya, Serraj accepts the invitation of Erdogan – Special LIBYA

The chairman of the Board of the libyan Government of National Agreement (GNA), based in Tripoli, Fayez al-Sarraj, he discussed with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the steps the executive of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties on 27 November 2019, and the bilateral relations between the two countries .

In a telephone conversation on Sunday evening, Erdogan and Al-Serraj, they tackled the latest developments in Libya, the impact of the war in Tripoli, and a series of dossiers of cooperation and issues of common interest.

The press office of the president of the Council has revealed that Al-Sarraj and Erdogan have examined the efforts made by both countries to address the pandemic Coronavirus, and the steps to be intramprendere to create the two memorandum of understanding signed in November 2019, on the security and military cooperation, and exclusive control of the eastern Mediterranean.

According to the press office, at the end of the call al-Serraj has accepted an invitation from Erdogan to visit Turkey. thanking and reserving the right to fix the date of his trip at a later time.

Muzaffer Aksoy, chairman of the economic Council Turkish-libyan, has previously revealed in an interview to “Reuters” that Serraj you would be busy, in exchange for the support of the Turkish military, to compensate for the economic harm suffered by Ankara in Libya with the beginning of the conflict in 2011.

This provides a letter of assurance from the 1 billion and 500 million dollars for damages to machinery and equipment, and unpaid debts of 1.2 billion. With the current projects in Libya suspended because of the fighting, the backlog of work on the turks in Libya amounts to $ 16 billion, including 400-500 million for projects that have not started yet, he added, Aksoy.

Despite the interruption, the trade of the libyan-Turkish remains strong, with turkey’s exports reaching 2 billion per year and imports 350 million. The agreements between Tripoli and Ankara will also allow us to Erdogan to start drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, even to the detriment of third Countries, including Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Italy and France.

The european Union has rejected such Memorandum as in violation of international law.

