The police tried to deport a Palestinian sentenced to death, authority, no שהמחוזי stated that she can’t court ופלילים

The police tried to deport a Palestinian sentenced to death for the Palestinian Authority because he cooperated with Israel – contrary to the ruling of the district court that should allow him to stay in the country. Head of division claims police, brigadier-general Dado Zamir, ordered to expel the Palestinians, and in response filed against him יועמ”that the management of the courts in a precedent-setting complaint to the Ombudsman about the representatives of the state as well as. Nightingale claimed that the court ruling was given without authority, and it fills a place the state’s attorney’s ex, Dan Eldad, backed the decision stating that sometimes I have to hide information from the court. Commissioner David Rosen criticized the Nightingale, and said that the decision “has created a picture according to which court decisions are decisions are embedded on the page, and nothing else”.