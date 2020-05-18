Coronavirus, the physical: “Continue the descent of the flu, the last week bodes well for the future” – Print

TURIN. The

you were in the Piedmont, the good news from the low numbers of deaths and new infections, respectively 18 and 64. The hospital admissions increase of 58, but increases the like have already occurred in the past and generally have been offset by substantial declines in the following days.

Here’s how fast the virus spread even if you wear gloves: the video that will make you open your eyes

A look at the past week tells us that the deaths average regional remained essentially stable: 29.7 as against the 29 of the previous week. In the province of Turin experienced a slight rise, 15,4 against 13.

Outbreaks continue the descent: last week in the region have been an average of 126 per day, compared to 165 the week before. The decrease also relates to the Torinese: from 93,6 in 75,9.

The number of buffers is increased to 5.623 per day, against 5.284 of the previous week. Positive, the descent of the fraction of swabs positive results from 5.2% to 3.8%. Salt instead the delay with which the swabs are analyzed: in the week 4-10 may were missing for 24%; and now the 32.

physical the University of Turin