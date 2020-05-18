All the advantages for cars of the range of natural gas on offer

Skoda Scale, also comes the methane gas version

ŠKODA Italia has decided to support all those who choose a model from the range in the restart phase of the market, with a number of new benefits extended until the end of June.

Great attention has been reserved the offer G-TECcomposed from the sedan SCALA, the new City SUV KAMIQ and OCTAVIA Wagon, third-generation, cng, efficient and low cost management. All models in the range are offered with a refurbished formulas particularly advantageous to which is added the new policy of Protection of the Rate.

METHANE: MORE SAVINGS AND LESS COSTS

The qualities of the car to cng is a cleaner combustion, better efficiency due to higher energy content compared to gasoline and diesel and a lower cost of ownership, plus the benefits of total or partial exemption from payment of the tax of the possession in the second of the regions. Italy is the european country with the widest network of methane distributors for the automotive sector, more than 1,300 (in February 2020), followed by Germany with 900 stations and then the Czech Republic, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The sedan SCALA, the new City SUV KAMIQ and OCTAVIA Wagon G-TEC offer power ratings from 90 HP to 130 HP, and emit approximately 25% less CO2 than a similar petrol engine, with runtimes that vary from 360 to 480 km with a full tank of cng, while the additional tank of gasoline provides mobility in areas not covered by distributors.

OFFERS SKODA

The City SUV KAMIQ 1.0 G-TEC Ambition is in fact proposed with the formula of the Clever Value to future value is guaranteed 150 euro/month even with the Protection of the Installments.

With the same formula, the sedan SCALE 1.0 G-TEC Ambition is the proposal to 147 euro/month. Finally, OCTAVIA 1.5 G-TEC DSG Executive, one of the models most requested and appreciated by the Italian public for the ability to combine large load capacity, driving pleasure and maximum efficiency, it is proposed to 179 euro/month in the case of a trade-in or scrapping with a Clever Value.