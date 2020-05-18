Ashkenazi: “The Trump Plan Is a Historical Opportunity; Peace with Our Neighbors – Property”

“We are facing significant regional opportunities, first and foremost, President Trump’s Peace Initiative. I see a significant milestone in the plan,” incoming Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said at a ministerial exchange ceremony with his predecessor Israel Katz on Monday.

Ashkenazi emphasized that as part of the Centennial Plan, “President Trump presents us with a historic opportunity to shape the future of the State of Israel for decades to come. The program will be responsibly and coordinated with the United States, while maintaining the peace agreements and strategic interests of the State of Israel.”

Following the warning issued by Jordan’s King Abdullah II to Israel this week regarding the annexation of territories in Judea and Samaria, which he said could “lead to a collision course” between the states, the incoming Foreign Minister stressed: “Like military power, peace with our neighbors is also a strategic asset and we must preserve it. I see great importance in strengthening strategic ties with the peace states, Egypt and Jordan. They are very important allies in addressing the challenges in the region.”

Minister Ashkenazi further welcomed Israel’s warm relationship with the US, which he said was “the closest ally and the most important member of the State of Israel. I thank the US Government for its firm standing with Israel in curbing the Iranian nuclear project, and Iran’s establishment within our borders.

“The political campaign to stop the Iranian threat has been and still is our main mission. We must continue to use all the tools available to us in the diplomatic plane, of course, along with security activity.”

During his speech, Ashkenazi also addressed the issue of the Corona crisis, saying that during this time the Foreign Ministry and its people “were at the forefront of the plague. Foreign service officials left their representations open and did not stop working for Israeli citizens. Even in the most difficult places in Asia, Europe, and North America, and even when exposed Diplomacy ties, built over the years, helped restore thousands of Israelis from around the world to their homes, contributed greatly to medical and pharmaceutical procurement efforts, and provided valuable information on world countries’ activities and exit strategies, even during this period that the Foreign Ministry did not abandon its core and subversive issues. Promote Israel’s status To”.

Ashkenazi also said that “Israeli diplomacy has been deployed in over 100 delegations around the world from Asia through Africa to Latin America.” He added: “I look forward to continuing to strengthen our important relations with Moscow, and to have a meaningful dialogue with our European allies, in order to develop the relationship and to work together in the face of the many international challenges. Israel and Europe are important partners, and I am confident that our relationship will benefit both parties.” .

Israel Katz, who took up the post of finance minister, said that “embassies are the economic front of Israel in the world.”

He added: “I have been here in transitional governments. There is a patrol here representing Israel in the world. I have seen the ministries stabilize at a 75-year event for the liberation of Auschwitz. The ministry has acted. There is a certain crisis here but there is action.”

Regarding Israelis being rescued from around the world following the spread of the Corona epidemic, Katz said: “The operation I initiated to rescue Israelis from abroad was not in the Foreign Ministry’s mandate. But we just did it. We have seen professional work in the situation room and in all places, done exemplary work few countries have done such promotions. “