Askoll offers the “Bonus ” Restart”: a discount on the electric scooters, that can be combined with

Electric scooters are not only chinese or manufactured abroad.with his scooter and his bike is pedal assisted. In the occasion of the relaunch of the Italian economy, the company proposes the promotion called

The bonus consists of a discount on the scooter in the Es range, combined with the contribution offered by the government incentives. Then, until may 31, in the stores, you can find Askoll Es2 from 2.030 euro, and Es3 from 2.283 euros.

The discount in practice, it is of 300 euro for Es2 and 500 euros for Es3. This discount will also add, as I said, the government incentive. According to the rules of the ecobonus for the two wheels, extended in 2020, the incentive provides a discount equal to 30% of the purchase price (Excluding VAT).

There is, however, a pole compared to the incentives to drive: you must have an old moped or motorcycle to be scrapped, belonging to the classes Euro 0, Euro 1 or Euro 2, and must be made at least 12 months at the same subject, which proceeds to the purchase of the new.