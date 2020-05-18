The Witcher 4 will see Ciri as the protagonist? It talks about CD Projekt RED

The first confirmations on the development of a The Witcher 4 the title is still provisional, and the identity currently unknown, has predictably unleashed a community of fans.

Many in particular have wondered if the next gaming adventure descent in the narrative universe created by Sapkowski will be able to see Geralt of Rivia replaced by the charismatic Ciriready to take upon himself the burden of the role of the protagonist. An event that has intrigued even Kirk McKeand, of the editorial staff of VG24/7.com. The latter has, therefore, questioned about Jakub Szamalek, writer at CD Projekt REDduring a recent session of Q&A.

To the question “Have you ever considered continuing the series of The Witcher with Ciri as the protagonist?“the answer offered by the writer was very intriguing. “Interesting question – began Szamalek – Would like to play a game with Ciri as the protagonist?“. Continuing the discussion, the author said that, in fact, one of his regrets related to the development of The Witcher 3 it was just what not having been able to deepen as much as you want of the past of the girl, referred to as a “character incredibly rich and multi-faceted“. Of course, remember Szamalek, this choice was also constrained to the narrative fabric of the game, which sees Ciri absent from the screen for a long period of time, and yet, he says, “maybe it’s something on which we can return in the future“.

What do you think, would you like to see Ciri occupy a leading role in the saga, perhaps with a prequel? For now, however, it seems that the wait for more will still be long, with CD Projekt RED focusing on the development of Cyberpunk 2077.