“With Pd and the M5S, there is dialog, the problem is the Count”

They will swear that it is not a bluff, to ensure that a serious evaluation is underway and that, if by Wednesday, there will be a clarification with the premier Giuseppe Conte, each scenario is open. Italy is Living on a war footing. And the motion Bonino, Alfonso Bonafede might be the right tool for the redde rationem. “The count does not give for granted that both vote against“says a big Iv to the Ap.

There is irritation because after the last meeting at palazzo Chigi with the premier, who had, despite the difficulties, open a channel of dialogue, relations were again interrupted. “The count has disappeared. There were open questions on which to return and, instead,… to charity, can understand everythingthe decree re-launch, the Regions, the reopening but we think the premier should take charge of the seal of his government. Make no mistake that our is a bluff,” continues the same source.





Today, Maria Elena Woods should see the head of cabinet of the Count to work on the points of the last meeting: a turning point on the politics of justice in the sense of a safeguard, the floor Shock on construction sites, the plan for the Bonetti family. “An important meeting – it is emphasized – but is not exhaustive. Serves a political meeting with the Count if we want to change pace and to go forward.”

The motion Bonino, Bonafede is on the background, and Iv in the absence of a clarification could vote on it. “For us, the motion Bonino is perfect and many of us would be ready to vote of no-confidence in Bonafede. Put it this way: we do not, we would like to vote for that distrust, but Count should give us a way to do it. Must tell us that from tomorrow things change”, is explained by the Iv.

The problem, say the check out, are not relations in the majority, but with the Count. “We do not claim that the Pd or the 5 Stars think like us but in a dialogue there is. The problem is the Count. Even the relationships with the 5 Stars are better than the ones with the premier…”. Iv asks, therefore, is a step to the president of the Council to accept the package of proposals is discussed in the last meeting and why there is a step-change in the ‘consideration’ of Italy Alive in the majority.

“We have 17 senators, the Pd 35. Is it not possible that we are kept out of any decision of the majority. It is not possible for our proposal to be a pain in the ass. Is it not possible that by palazzo Chigi – and this Count we have said in the last meeting – the arrival of the order to the Rai, not to speak of Italy Alive, because if being in the majority means do not bring any reinforcement to the party, to die, to die, at least we do this by keeping faith with our principles”.