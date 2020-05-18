Last minute | Mustafa Cengiz description from Galatasaray – Galatasaray

“Our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, which is a part of the treatment process previously planned, and stomach surgery Prof., Dr., Mr., let alone by Buğra was carried out successfully. Our president’s overall health is good, follow-up and treatment continues. We wish a speedy recovery our best forwards himself again.”

Cengiz Mustafa from Turkish Football Federation to “get well soon” message

Share in social media is made from the account of Turkish Football Federation, “president of Galatasaray Sports Club, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz surgery received with sadness that we have learned. Restoring health hope soon Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, Cengiz, President of the Galatasaray community and to “get well soon” wish.” expressions were used.

Message from Mustafa Cengiz tbf to get past

Made from tbf’s social media account to share, “Galatasaray Sports Club president Mr. Mustafa Cengiz sends our wishes to get past, which we hope will soon recuperate.” said the statement.

Cengiz, Mustafa Besiktas club to get past the message

Black-and-white a statement from the club’s Twitter account, “Galatasaray Sports Club chairman Mustafa Cengiz was taken to surgery that we have learnt. Mustafa Cengiz will wish to recuperate as soon as possible, convey our wishes to get past Galatasaray Sports Club to the community.” ” as it were.

Get past message from Başakşehir Mustafa Cengiz

Blue and Orange made from the club’s social media account to share, “Galatasaray Sports Club president Mr. Mustafa Cengiz sends out, as soon as get past our wishes we hope will recover.” said the statement.

Mustafa Cengiz from Gençlerbirliği to “get well soon” message

The message shared from the social media team in the capital account, “we learned with regret that Mr. Mustafa Cengiz was taken to surgery. We hope you will recover as soon as Mr. Cengiz sends our wishes to get past.” said the statement.

