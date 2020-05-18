concluded the championship in Scotland. Celtic champion

The coronavirus stops the championship scottish: here comes the announcement of the Premiership, which proclaims the Celtic champion and the relegation of Hearts.

It’s official: football is still even in the Scotland. The announcement comes from the The Premiership, which, after having consulted with the 12 teams that make up the championship, has decided to stop definitively “with immediate effect”. To determine the final rankings, you will use the average points in the match played until march 13.

In this way, the League has proclaimed champion of the Celticwhile to recede in the second division is theHearts. The SPFL has announced that it will pay about 7 million pounds to the club immediately to deal with the economic crisis that this decision entails.

