Professor Rothstein’s attacking the bar sign-good: adhesion mass in the ultra-Orthodox – because of the closure – Corona – news

Professor Rothstein, CEO of the hospital of Hadassah, out in the protection the minister ליצמן and senior officials in the Ministry of Health, led by CEO bar a good sign • “not acted wisely, even Egypt, Cyprus and Greece acted better than us.”

The CEO of Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, Professor Rothstein is considered למקורבו of the minister ליצמן, referred to the exchange of comments made between ליצמן bar sign good interviews in the media and said לווינט: “I’m in a job with ליצמן a decade or more, I know the animations the other in the office, I really wondered”. He said “If you pay attention to the responses that come from the Ministry of health all the time under senior officials in the Ministry of Health see that the atmosphere there Hot”.

Professor Rothstein attacked the CEO bear a good sign for his words said in an interview “we acted wisely and said, “that’s bullshit. Look at Egypt, better than us, Cyprus, better than us, Crete better than US, Greece as a whole. They have also the minute? He’s also closure them closure terrible? No matter what they did and when did. The problem in the UK say, they pinned on Johnson is that he acted too late – I’m not sure that’s true. I am sure there are similarities to Very Large between the UK and Belgium, France and Italy, and different countries, Middle East countries and the Far East”.

Professor Rothstein claims that should have been a discussion real “all my claim if the policy was not determined by one person, if the system was able to open my mouth and talk in real time without being threatened, which was held a dialogue true based on the data, if we were sampling was different. Coming from the Ministry of Health and said no need to do tests, tests don’t help none. Why we forgot it? Even today, I warn that we open the schools need to sample the teachers”.

“If we don’t we will create another focal adhesions, it is impossible to operate today in the eyes closed, it’s not the plague of 1918. Today we have tools and should use them, need to sample the population, you can’t come and say there will be a million patients Corona, 5,000 מונשמים and the number of dead in the thousands. Can’t say that, and after that it doesn’t happen to say how we are saved'”.

Furthermore adds Professor Rothstein: “it is closure in Bnei Brak and other cities they made worse the spread of the epidemic”.

“We know what happened for closure. All the phenomenon of Bnei Brak and Jerusalem and particularly elite and Beit Shemesh have happened for closure. You take a person healthy together with one guy sick, you’re getting everyone sick. Do Closed need to sample and understand the WHO’s closing, there was need to divide the land areas of green and red, inside the closure would need to check who’s sick and who’s not and isolate them”.

About default the nursing homes noted Professor Rothstein said that “we talked about this my name is dangerous it’s the older people and there we failed. Don’t protect the elderly in the nursing home”. According to him, it was possible to prevent 40% of deaths מקורונה in Israel. “The fact that after they burned the professor Gamzu head a committee on the subject, and he started to take care of it we stopped, so could have been avoided”.

Professor Rothstein asked whether the weather is hot, stop the virus replied: “I’m afraid temperatures cold because the virus more alert. This time (in the summer) you will see the statistic will be very little adherence to relatively our contamination previous”.