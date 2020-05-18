The Microsoft Surface Duo specification has been revealed with a new leak





A new leak reveals the technical specifications of theFrom Microsoft (Microsoft), the company’s unique Android device that comes with a 5.6-inch duo and runs the Microsoft-powered Android operating system, which mimics the Windows 10X system.

While the duo was originally announced last October, Microsoft has not released much information about it other than the fact that it will come with a 5.6-inch screen duo. The new leak reveals the full technical specifications of the device, from which we learn that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, along with 6GB of memory and internal storage of up to 256GB.

The 5.6-inch pair will come with a 4: 3 AMOLED panel, with each resolution at 1800 × 1350 pixels, on the back of the duo we can find a single 11-megapixel camera with aperture ƒ / 2.0 and a 1.12µm sensor . The Duo battery is expected to be relatively small for a 2-screen device and will only have a capacity of 3460mAh.

Technical Specifications:

Chipset – Snapdragon 855.

Snapdragon 855. Memory – 6GB.

6GB. Storage – 64GB / 256GB.

64GB / 256GB. Screen – 5.6-inch, AMOLED 4: 3 aspect ratio and 1800 × 1350 resolution.

5.6-inch, AMOLED 4: 3 aspect ratio and 1800 × 1350 resolution. Camera – 11 megapixels.

11 megapixels. Battery – 3460mAh.

While many will wonder why the Duo comes with Qualcomm’s previous-generation 855 rather than the latest 865, the answer is relatively simple. The duo was created even before the 865 was available, and now an upgrade from 855 to 865 is less feasible as the new chip needs more space for its integrated mobile modem.