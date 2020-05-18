CEO of Dan Hotels in an interview on hotels הקורונה, the opening sacrifice and prices

Dan Hotels is preparing to re-open the hotel closed following

Crisis הקורונה.

Already at the end of the month are expected to open up to Dan Eilat, Dan Caesarea, which is in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and in accordance with the character of the cleaning the inside of the network.

Opening Dan Eilat, Dan Caesarea resort is expected to occur already at Pentecost. The network is aware that you experienced the hospitality was going to be different than what we knew before, and will include an emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness. In fact, the CEO of the network Ronon ניסנבאום number that has been phone calls that come to the orders, the applicants, practically all of them, are interested in the disinfection and the cleaning current.

The alignment of the Dan Hotels for the reopening includes disinfection of common spaces and of the rooms; the room keys יחוטאו ויוכנסו prepaid envelope for you to wait for the guests on the counter; every guest gets to the hotel will pass inspection heat, and the heat of his body would be above 37.8 degrees will be forwarded to area examination separate. If you also test the second heat will be higher over the limit, he won’t be able to enter the hotel.

Every guest to sign the health declaration, and in the guest room will get a set mask and disinfectants. Various activities, guests can perform in the app, including check-in and check-out, opening the door to their rooms and making payments.

Hygiene personality / PHOTO: The Dan Hotels

Experience the hospitality will look different, as well as hoteliers are aware of this. “הקורונה changed the world, and The Shape of our work. Many of the demands coming from the guests. Together with the opening of the market, business houses and homes – we feel in the last week an increase of dozens of percent in inquiries to booking. The desire for a vacation, together with the limitation of travel abroad, creating a demand that wasn’t before,” says ניסנבאום to”Globes”.

“There’s no euphoria שהמלונות will be filled in June, but there is a revival power-up of the branch. There’s a conversation where you don’t ask about adherence to the cleaning and how do you measure heat. Other questions are whether the pool will be open, and how to be served food in my room I can”.

Until how critical it is to get permission to open swimming pools in two weeks?

“It’s critical. We asked from the Ministry of Health preface the guidelines in a few days so we could host in the weeks. If no confirmation is received, we’ll have to postpone the opening of the week”.

Also experience the food will look different as he describes. “We’re waiting for guidelines on how many feet we have to keep the guests in the dining room, and how much would be the distance between the chairs. This month we are getting ready with all sorts of ideas for serving. Instead of ‘BUF’ will be stations where food will be served to guests, or make plates with dishes are ready.

Dan Eilat has 375 rooms. Is there no concern מההתקהלות?

“No. These are questions that are being asked. When it comes to the pool in the end people can manage their remoteness Social, a dip in the pool or at the beach. The only ones asking the congregation are the Ministry of Health. If the demand continues. on line it is today, and data on incidence of disease will continue the trend of improvement, get ahead of the opening of hotels Dan Panorama and Neptune Eilat for the month of June”.

Stickers to save distance, preferably in the hotel lobby / PHOTO: The Dan Hotels Stickers to save distance, preferably in the hotel lobby / PHOTO: The Dan Hotels

You’re describing the preparations she has costs also force a person for example with serving in the dining rooms. Will it affect prices?

“There’s alignment ולעמידה guidelines many costs, but our goal is to start the engines. All demands even if the spreads will be lower. Used also always complain about prices in the country despite the high costs that deal in Israel, regardless of line.

“There’s pressure on the one hand, reflect the costs new price, but on the other hand, there is pressure to cut prices to incentivize the guests to arrive. The focus is open, bring 200-300 work, we’ll see how it works, do we keep the balance or the nose above the water according to supply and demand. We will learn a month or two next, and according to this plan the price level.

“At this point we’re at prices reflecting a 20% discount compared to the previous year. This is to allow people to vacation and clear your head. We need to worry about rubbing, Cleaning, Hygiene and the service good. We don’t expect to bring the tourism market to the level before הקורונה but at least move him forward.

Positions reception at Dan Caesarea resort towards the opening under instructions from the Ministry of Health / PHOTO: The Dan Hotels Positions reception at Dan Caesarea resort towards the opening under instructions from the Ministry of Health / PHOTO: The Dan Hotels

“If we see trending that we are experiencing now to continue, there’s a chance we’ll increase the rate of opening hotels in the regions who are affiliated with Tourism face. The hotel dan Acadia, for example, built half from tourism either domestic or foreign, still not worth it to open. Here we depend on tourism State Department, it depends on the agreements with the states. We’re getting indications for the opening of flights interest of the airlines in hotels for air crews ובטרמינלים our Ben Gurion Airport. What שיכתיב the opening of other hotels that open the heavens.”

Throughout the period on the net cheap Dan left the Dan Tel-Aviv open (when he among other things, host the teams air the few from abroad who came to Israel), two hotels, The Dan Panorama in Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, have been used כמלונות asylum Corona. How did they get in activity the day after?

“The two Dan Hotels that were used לנשאי Corona moved be used for people who need isolation. If the Ministry of Health rely on us in the aspect of the autoclave when they pulled those people out of there sickness, and now the hotel is used for healthy people who need isolation, this is a kosher meal for us. This is a powerful statement about how who trust us.

Position disinfectant for hands / PHOTO: The Dan Hotels

“Despite their dedication to task, we knew it had a certain price, and we’ll have to deal with it. It is clear to us that there Side emotional leisure guests as other hotels these and work on it in the future, we drop the stigma and open the hotels, these accommodation”.