Turkey Corona statements provinces of May 18, 2020! Istanbul, Turkey Ankara map coronavirus number of cases

The Ministry of Health publishes the latest figures on the corona virus on its official website. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca publishes the current table on his Twitter account. Turkey total number of cases was 067 148. According to the daily coronavirus table. A total of 4,140 citizens died due to coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS TABLE – 18 MAY 2020

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 18 May, Turkey Coronavirus Daily Dashboard is not yet published.

Coronaviruses CURRENT SITUATION IN TURKEY

The Ministry of Health and the Minister of Health web site located at Fahrettin husband Share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, 38 thousand 565 tests were performed today. In this context, 1708 people were diagnosed with Kovid-19.

48 patients died in the last 24 hours, and 2 thousand 103 patients recovered. The total number of tests was 1 million 547 thousand 389, the number of cases was 146 thousand 457, the number of death was 4 thousand 55, the number of patients in intensive care unit was 944, the number of patients connected to the respirator was 490, the number of people recovered was 106 thousand 133.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his Twitter account regarding the latest data. “The number of intensive care and intubated patients continues to decrease. Our number of tests is higher than yesterday. There is a partial increase in our number of cases. Our new lifestyle is controlled social life, that is, measure together. Condition, mask + 1, 5 meters of social distance. ” used expressions.

THE NUMBER OF DEATH FROM CORONAVIRUS TO 313 THOUSAND 266 WORLDWIDE

The number of people who lost their lives due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wuhan, China has increased to 313 thousand 266 and the number of people detected with virus has reached 4 million 722 thousand 233 worldwide. The number of people who recovered by overcoming the disease has reached 1 million 813 thousand 20.

The coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the world continues to spread in more than 140 countries. According to the data shared by Worldometers, the number of people who lost their lives in Spain increased to 27 thousand 563; the number of cases increased to 276 thousand 505.