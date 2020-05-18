Ryanair, ended the year in profit with 149 million passengers

In the first quarter of estimated losses of 200 million euros. O’leary: no possible prediction for the current year Mara Monti

(AFP)

In the first quarter of estimated losses of 200 million euros. O’leary: no possible prediction for the current year

2′ reading

Ryanair recorded a profit annual net of non-recurring items of 1 billion for the year ended in march, an increase of 13% on an annual basis due to the increase in traffic before the pandemic coronavirus. Including special items, the net profit annual has reached 648,7 million, with a decrease of 26.7% on a year. The group expects to incur a loss “in excess of 200 million in the first quarter.”the one where the effects of containment that have resulted in a stop of almost total air traffic, have been fully warned.

For the current year, the chairman Michael O’leary has said not be able to make predictions and to have reduced the estimates for the current year of a further 20 per cent. For the 2021 Ryanar now estimated to 80 million passengers after having lowered the target to 100 million, compared to 149 million transported in 2019. The carrier had already announced a reduction of 3 thousand employees and reduced salaries by 20 per cent.

In the first quarter, which ends in June, the low-cost airline, expects a loss of € 200 million and said he did not have a prediction on the behaviour of consumers once they are re-introduced flights from the first of July. At the time the carrier has the cash to 4.1 billion euro, and the british government has received state aid for the 600 million pounds

“funds that are not comparable with respect to what was received from competitors such as Lufthansa and Air France-KLM” according to the carrier. With the cost-cutting measures introduced and the measures contentimento adopted the company has managed to lower cash requirements from 200 million euros a week to 60 million.

Among the measures announced, the carrier does not rule out the possibility of having to shut the subsidiary Lauda Air, acquired in 2018, which currently counts 300 employees. The decision of whether to close the base, the austrian could arrive by the end of the month, if not reached an agreement with the unions. Negotiations are ongoing with Boeing to reduce the delivery scheduled of the 737 Max in the next 24 months because of the reduction of the traffic expected for the coming years.

O’leary has reiterated that the british government has managed badly for several weeks the response to the new outbreak of the coronavirus and its policy on a quarantine of 14 days for international travellers is “idiot”. “It’s stupid and impractical,” said O’leary, speaking to the BBC radio. “This is the same government that has … managed badly the crisis for many weeks.”