Today in Milzano the last greeting, then Susy will come back in Romania

Susy rest in Romania, close to his parents as he had always asked, even when he was in life. This was decided in the last few hours, the older daughter of the woman killed Friday, may 8 in his house in Milzano-mate husband and father of her three children at the height of a lite for the separation of the couple. A crime took place right under the eyes of 15-year-old.

The very young in a first time he had asked that the corpse of the mother could stay and Milzanowhere the children (in addition to the girl two other children 7 and 3 years old, the smallest of which is disabled) will continue to live welcomed into the home by her aunt, and the competent magistrate agreed to the request that was made by the lawyer Ennio Buffoli that assists the three children in the hours following the crime.

In the days that followed, however, the girl has had time and opportunity to reflect and has decided to respond to the desire of the mother. A new request was therefore forwarded to the competent judge, who has lifted the ban on expatriation of remains, and given the go-ahead to the transfer in its Country of origin.

This morning, therefore…

