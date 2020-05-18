<

<!-- RELEVANTI_ARTICLE_START --> <div class="post_main_pic"><img src="https://www.srugim.co.il/i/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/‏‏לכידה-54__w650h331q80.jpg" alt="Flames near houses; roads were blocked; fires across the country." width="650" height="331" /><p> (Photo: Fire and rescue.)</p></div> <p>Due to the weather extreme, the number of fires, a short time ago (Monday) in a number of locations in the country. In the locality a man came to the flames near homes. In addition, the exit from Route 4 South was blocked.</p> <p>Initially reports of heavy smoke from the area of Kfar Uria. At this stage, forces shutdown, many from Beit Shemesh to make their way place. Fire fighters work on the ground, at which point it centers effort to contain the spread of the fire. Parallel to the pilot fire air 'Elad' helps fighters fire with casts directly on the front of fire. At this point there's no danger of the settlement of Kfar Uria.</p> <div id="attachment_448833" style="width: 612px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img aria-describedby="caption-attachment-448833" class="wp-image-448833 size-medium" src="https://www.srugim.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/‏‏לכידה-55-602x480.jpg" alt="" width="602" height="480" srcset="https://www.srugim.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/‏‏לכידה-55-602x480.jpg 602w, https://www.srugim.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/‏‏לכידה-55-439x350.jpg 439w, https://www.srugim.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/‏‏לכידה-55.jpg 717w" sizes="(max-width: 602px) 100vw, 602px" /><p id="caption-attachment-448833" class="wp-caption-text">(Photo: Fire and rescue.)</p></div> <p>At the same time, teams switch off from regional Benjamin were called the burning edge of the nearby houses in the settlement Geva Binyamin. Emerging control in a fire.</p> <p align="right">Another incident, the burning of big spikes broke out in an open field at the junction will build near Route 4. Teams off workers instead. Police have blocked off the exit from Route 4 South Birch.</p> <p align="right">At this point, there were no casualties and the events are under control.</p>