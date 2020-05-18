The Corona months were only a temporary “time out” in the US war-. Now that the epidemic is calm, the war is back on track: Last weekend, the US president announced, A new memorandum seeking to extend the sanctions against Chinese companies, which Wawawi is the largest of, and added additional bans, directly targeting Wawawi and the chip company(HiSilicon), which owns, designed to prevent the sale of products and technologies to companies that work with them indirectly and produce products that are integrated into its devices. The Chinese have already reacted, suggesting severe measures to be taken.

The US Chamber of Commerce has issued amendments to the law, with the aim of “waving out Wawhi’s efforts to subvert export controls.” In the explanatory statement to the law, the Chamber of Commerce notes that “despite the list of banned trading companies released last year, Wawi and foreign companies she has been working with have made efforts to” build “American technologies.” It refers to companies like TCMS and the like, which manufacture for Wavi chips and products using US technologies. “We have to change our rules, abused by Wavy and High-Silicon, and prevent vicious activities that run counter to US national security and foreign policy – made possible by US technologies,” the explanation says. Get permission to provide Wowie the products they manufacture for her.

The Chinese response came in the form of a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman’s quote on the ministry’s website, which said the Commerce Department would take all “necessary measures” in response to the new Trump administration’s new restrictions, which it called “exploiting political power and violating market principles.” He also said, according to the quote, that “the new regulations threaten the global industrial supply chain.”

He said, “The United States is exploiting its political power under alleged national security precautions, and is using export control measures to suppress and arrest companies in other countries. China will take all necessary steps to effectively defend the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies.”