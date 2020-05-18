The puppet that replaced the fans at the soccer game were like mannequins sex

After a delay of weeks because of the epidemic הקורונה, the major-league in South Korea are back in action on May 8th, but right now still without an audience until a significant reduction of the risk of contracting the virus. To play in front of stands are empty it’s something no athlete likes and some clubs have tried nevertheless to provide an atmosphere and placed in chairs empty signs of encouragement giant or photos of the fans. One of them is the Seoul FC, only in his case were placed dolls discovered like mannequins sex, which provoked a storm dragged an apology of a team.

During a home game last night against a group of גוואנז and, as part of the league’s South Korean, has placed the club dolls in the empty stands to resemble an audience. Very quickly started to get responses that referred the attention of the group to be dolls sex dressed in T-shirts, branded company’s sex toys.

Soccer team, issued an apology in which she expressed “sincere repentance” for what is done. The club insisted that they were going to use dolls regular and Dolls sex, to motivate the players.

The group claimed that the company that manufactured the dolls, “דלקום,” she emphasized this is not about sex toys, but apparently she did re-use the puppets provided in the past to another company, has emerged as a brand sex toys.

However, the club did not address directly the criticism that they have chosen in advance to work with “דלקום”, that manufactures sex dolls, according to the website of the company, nor to the fact that almost all of the dolls that have been placed in the stadium were women.

Dolls inspires a dispute documented when they hold posters המפרסמות The “דלקום” and some of its models. Makes the city of Seoul criticized the conduct of the group and he said that they have not performed a background check on “דלקום”, and didn’t understand the line of work.