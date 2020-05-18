Districts of Italy: so from Turin to Palermo the Italian cities reopen for phase 2

Reopenings, the new rules for travel, bars, restaurants, sports, shops, hairdressers, shows
Who reopens and who does not: today is the day of the restart between more cars around and rules for anti-contagion
Rome, the beaches reopen: yes to swimming but no sunbathing
10 am: Piedmont starts again, on the shutters of shops, outlets and hairdressers
Phase 3 in Genoa and Liguria: the Region reopens, the Municipality imposes “masks always”
Emilia-Romagna, here are the restarts day by day
Piacenza, the first time without death: “The battle has been won, not the virus yet”
Tuscany starts like this: first shops, bars, museums and churches. Then the gyms and sports activities
Campania, here’s the order: shops, bars, hairdressers, beauty centers reopen
Phase 2, in Puglia yes to bars and restaurants and from the 25th the shores reopen. But quarantine remains for those returning from other regions
Coronavirus, Musumeci sets new rules: mandatory masks for everyone even outdoors
