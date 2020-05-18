Districts of Italy: so from Turin to Palermo the Italian cities reopen for phase 2

Italy tries to restart after the lockdown for the coronavirus emergency. Shops, restaurants, bars reopen and various activities resume. Traffic is a little more sustained in large cities, there are more people on public transport, but for now there is no particular criticality. And the ritual of the espresso returns to the bar: differentiated entrances and exits, sanitizing gel, masks.

chronicle

Reopenings, the new rules for travel, bars, restaurants, sports, shops, hairdressers, shows

by ALESSANDRA ZINITI

chronicle

Who reopens and who does not: today is the day of the restart between more cars around and rules for anti-contagion

by ORIANA LISO and MATTEO PUCCIARELLI

chronicle

Rome, the beaches reopen: yes to swimming but no sunbathing

by SALVATORE GIUFFRIDA

chronicle

10 am: Piedmont starts again, on the shutters of shops, outlets and hairdressers

by SARA STRIPPOLI

chronicle

Phase 3 in Genoa and Liguria: the Region reopens, the Municipality imposes “masks always”

by STEFANO ORIGONE

chronicle

Emilia-Romagna, here are the restarts day by day

by ELEONORA CAPELLI

chronicle

Piacenza, the first time without death: “The battle has been won, not the virus yet”

chronicle

Tuscany starts like this: first shops, bars, museums and churches. Then the gyms and sports activities

curated by LAURA MONTANARI

chronicle

Campania, here’s the order: shops, bars, hairdressers, beauty centers reopen

chronicle

Phase 2, in Puglia yes to bars and restaurants and from the 25th the shores reopen. But quarantine remains for those returning from other regions

Policy

Coronavirus, Musumeci sets new rules: mandatory masks for everyone even outdoors

by ANTONIO FRASCHILLA

