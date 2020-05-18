Districts of Italy: so from Turin to Palermo the Italian cities reopen for phase 2

chronicle Reopenings, the new rules for travel, bars, restaurants, sports, shops, hairdressers, shows by ALESSANDRA ZINITI Italy tries to restart after the lockdown for the coronavirus emergency. Shops, restaurants, bars reopen and various activities resume. Traffic is a little more sustained in large cities, there are more people on public transport, but for now there is no particular criticality. And the ritual of the espresso returns to the bar: differentiated entrances and exits, sanitizing gel, masks. chronicle Who reopens and who does not: today is the day of the restart between more cars around and rules for anti-contagion by ORIANA LISO and MATTEO PUCCIARELLI chronicle Rome, the beaches reopen: yes to swimming but no sunbathing by SALVATORE GIUFFRIDA chronicle 10 am: Piedmont starts again, on the shutters of shops, outlets and hairdressers by SARA STRIPPOLI chronicle Phase 3 in Genoa and Liguria: the Region reopens, the Municipality imposes “masks always” by STEFANO ORIGONE chronicle Emilia-Romagna, here are the restarts day by day by ELEONORA CAPELLI chronicle Piacenza, the first time without death: “The battle has been won, not the virus yet” chronicle Tuscany starts like this: first shops, bars, museums and churches. Then the gyms and sports activities curated by LAURA MONTANARI chronicle Campania, here’s the order: shops, bars, hairdressers, beauty centers reopen chronicle Phase 2, in Puglia yes to bars and restaurants and from the 25th the shores reopen. But quarantine remains for those returning from other regions Policy Coronavirus, Musumeci sets new rules: mandatory masks for everyone even outdoors by ANTONIO FRASCHILLA

