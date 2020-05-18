Fenerbahce football players, technical and administrative officials of the facility with a new type of corona virus delegation (Covid-19) was tested for.

Yellow-dark blue in a football team, members of the committee with technical and administrative staff who are working at the facility can float Bartu, Bartu Facilities with special permission from the authorities today can float Covid-19 PCR have passed the test. According to the test results, to determine a weekly training program was reported.

Recently Fenerbahçe board member and general secretary Joseph Kizilhan she was found to have a positive result of the test for the corona virus. Kizilhan said in a statement that information had shared the status is good.