Rooms Messenger was made available in Turkey

Conference rooms in Messenger Rooms can now be created directly from Facebook or Messenger. Especially in Facebook application, you can start a conversation with your friends from Rooms, News Feed, Groups and even Events.

When a user creates a Rooms, those without a Facebook account can get involved by clicking on the link created in this conference. This radical decision made by Facebook can cause an explosion in the number of users.

After the host creates a room, he has control over who can see and join his rooms. It also has the ability to remove people and lock the Room to prevent others from joining.

Facebook will add more features to Messenger Rooms in the coming months. Testing has already begun to integrate the Messenger Rooms shortcut to other services such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

To create a messenger conference, users need to use the latest version of the application on their preferred platform.