NASA announces Artemis Memorandum, where it explains the basic principles of the discovery of the Moon.

With the Artemis Project, carried out within the scope of humanity’s permanent return to our satellite Moon in 2024, the agenda is mostly shaped around the technical dimension of the business. The agenda for the development of spacecraft, which will mostly bring the Moon Pass and the people to the Moon surface, should be followed by the country and private companies published by NASA and who want to be a partner in the Artemis Program. Artemis Consensus, which outlines the rules changed with.

As part of NASA’s Artemis project He wants to have a long-term presence on the Moon and that his allies agree on the plan in this sense. The most striking topic of the principles put forward is the “safe zones” to be established around the bases to be established in our satellite. The safe zone, which has been put in the memorandum to prevent the “harmful attempts” of rival countries or companies, has already been the focus of the discussion.

Russia reacted while China reacted cautiously

The most reaction in this matter came from Russia and China, as expected. Russian Space Agency President Dmitry RogozinNASA’s agreement compared to the occupation scenario in its statement targeting the Washington Administration. Rogozin, in a statement on Twitter, “The logic of the occupation does not change whether Iraq or the Moon. Bidders coalition was started. Only Iraq or Afghanistan come out of this. ” used expressions.

China, on the other hand, expressed its desire to cooperate with all the participants, “We are ready to contribute to the common interests of humanity.” He made statements in the form. However, the country, referring to the Outer Space Agreement, emphasized the principle that the Moon and other celestial bodies could not be under any government’s control and control under any circumstances.

According to some, the issue that is not clear about safe areas is actually how and by whom to determine the size of these areas. NASA President Jim Bridenstine has said that it should not mean that the regions in question will emerge naturally and will never be allocated to a particular group. Bridenstine’s said, “Basically, this will work like this. I will not interfere with your business and you will not interfere with my business. So we will all look at our work in space. ” It seems that he clarified with his words. However, according to Ram Jakhu, Faculty of Air and Space Law, McGill University in Canada, this is not that simple. Stating that safe zones are necessary, the academician reminds that the borderline issue is important, otherwise it may lead to the situation of being “assigned to somewhere”.

Another article in the Memorandum is about the right of private companies to have minerals and minerals to be mined from the Moon. Actually A decision made by the US Senate in this sense in 2015 It features. However, this decision, which is not valid in international law, seems to be accepted internationally with the Artemis Agreement. Saying that the article in question is important for private companies, former NASA Vice President Lori Garver said, “Why should they take this trouble if private companies think that the mines they extract may not be left in their own due to legal gaps? Therefore, this roughness that will be eliminated with the Artemis Consensus will make a very positive contribution to the developments regarding the exploration of space. ” said.

An explanation in the shadow of all these discussions came from Mike Gold, Vice President of NASA’s International Relations Department. Gold, in his statement, “I do not think any country that rationalizes the principles laid out in space will object to it.” Then he made an interesting analogy about the reconciliation. In the continuation of his statement, Gold said that it is necessary to see space as a field of cooperation rather than a war environment.We hope the future is more like Star Trek than Star Wars. I believe this will be true when the roughness is exceeded. ” used expressions.

