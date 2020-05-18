China to send delegation to Israel to investigate ambassador’s death

It is stated that a Chinese delegation will come to Israel to investigate the death of Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei (58).

In the news in Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, it was stated that after the delegation’s review, Du’s funeral will be taken to China for burial.

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead this morning in his home in the city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

While the Israeli police launched an investigation into the ambassador’s death, the Israeli press wrote that, in the first examination, Du’s body had not been found to have been beaten and died as a result of a heart attack.

“The first findings show that Ambassador Du Wei lost his life due to unexpected health problems,” the Chinese statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.