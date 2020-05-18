How much is the dollar rate today? (May 18, 2020 – euro prices)

In global markets, and on the corona virus outbreaks in Turkey and data continues to follow the steps of the government.

USD / TRYIt is trading at 6.84 after starting the week with a fall.

The dollar / TL, which was in a downward trend for the whole of last week, completed the week from 6.9018 with a 0.3% decrease compared to the previous week’s closing, compared to the previous week’s closing.

Euro / TL is at 7.40. Pound / TL It is sold from 8.34.

BORSA STARTED WITH WEIGHT

BIST 100 index in Borsa Istanbul increased by 1.13 percent to 100.898.07 points at the opening.

The banking index rose by 0.98 percent and the holding index rose by 1.15 percent. While all sector indices started the day with an increase, the biggest winner was stone and soil with 2.39 percent.

The BIST 100 index, which closed at 99.768.15 points by rising 0.58 percent on the last trading day of the previous week, gained 1.97 percent on a weekly basis.

Analysts reported that technically, 102.500 level in BIST 100 index is in resistance position and 97.200 points are in support position.

This week is relatively weak data agenda, both domestically would be expected of Thursday’s interest rate decision of the Central Bank of Turkey expressing analysts said tomorrow’s holiday and today’s street exit restrictions because of the low volume of transactions with a positive trend can be observed.

New type corona virus (Covid-19) reported that the news flow related to the outbreak and loosening of quarantine measures will continue to be decisive on the direction of the markets.

