Coronavirus Italia, news on Phase 2 and the infections of today 18 May. DIRECT

Taiwan will not participate in WHO assembly

Taiwan has decided not to press at least for now on participation in the WHO assembly that opens today: despite the efforts, the island has not received a formal observer invitation, as in the past, due to pressure from China. “Despite our efforts and an unprecedented level of international support, Taiwan has not had an invitation to participate,” said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, according to local media reports, adding that he agreed to postpone consideration of the matter to end of year.