Last Minute Transfer News | The danger of Olympiacos in Onyekuru

In the half-time period, Onyekuru, which Galatasaray has rented for half a season, wants to continue its career in the yellow-red club.

But Monaco, who holds the testimonial, plans to sell the star wing instead of renting it again. It has been claimed that Olympiacos will put the Nigerian player on the transfer list and make an important offer to Monaco.

Due to this move of the neighbor team, Galatasaray is expected to offer a different proposal to Monaco. (Fanatic)

