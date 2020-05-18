The iPhone 7 Plus, which fell into the river, appeared 8 months later!

HOW TO FALL iPHONE 7 PLUS
A fisherman named China Zhou wanted to fish in the river last September. Zhou, who wanted to fish on a day when the river was quite turbulent, continued to catch fish by saying ‘vira bismillah’ while dropping the iPhone 7 Plus from the boat and could not find it again. For the sake of the fish, Zhou, who is in the pocket for the sake of fish, was not the iPhone 7 Plus, but the dozens of photos in the phone.
IPHONE 7 PLUS FOUND AFTER 8 MONTHS
After 8 months, Zhou received news of the iPhone 7 Plus, which he had dropped in the river. Although it sounded surprising at first, after the 8 months passed, iPhone 7 Plus was unharmed. When the water level in the river dropped, a fisherman took the smartphone through the mud. He communicated with Zhou, who has a business card on the back of the phone, and sent the phone to Zhou.
Zhou, who opened the cargo with excitement, was astonished with the view he saw. Because the iPhone 7 Plus, which it dropped into the river exactly 8 months ago, was still working. Thanks to this, Zhou, who took the photos he was sorry for, was very happy.
PLASTIC BAG DETAIL
Although the iPhone 7 Plus has lasted 8 months in the river, it has not offered this durability alone. Because Zhou, while going to the river, put his phone in a plastic bag and closed his mouth tightly. This preserved the contact of the smartphone with water. However, the incident is still an appreciable event.
