The iPhone 7 Plus, which fell into the river, appeared 8 months later!

HOW TO FALL iPHONE 7 PLUS

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are Apple’s first iPhone models to offer water resistance. Even in the ads of the Apple iPhone 7 series, this feature was noteworthy, but it also underlined a fact; These smartphones were only water-resistant so they were not waterproof. However, they can even offer waterproofing under certain conditions. What happened to a Chinese fisherman proves this.

A fisherman named China Zhou wanted to fish in the river last September. Zhou, who wanted to fish on a day when the river was quite turbulent, continued to catch fish by saying ‘vira bismillah’ while dropping the iPhone 7 Plus from the boat and could not find it again. For the sake of the fish, Zhou, who is in the pocket for the sake of fish, was not the iPhone 7 Plus, but the dozens of photos in the phone.

IPHONE 7 PLUS FOUND AFTER 8 MONTHS

After 8 months, Zhou received news of the iPhone 7 Plus, which he had dropped in the river. Although it sounded surprising at first, after the 8 months passed, iPhone 7 Plus was unharmed. When the water level in the river dropped, a fisherman took the smartphone through the mud. He communicated with Zhou, who has a business card on the back of the phone, and sent the phone to Zhou.