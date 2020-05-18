World satisfied with deal in Afghanistan | WORLD | DW

The long-standing power struggle in Afghanistan ended with an agreement between President Eşref Gani and his rival, Abdullah Abdullah. Spokespersons from both sides announced that Gani and Abdullah agreed on Sunday in a draft bill in the capital, Kabul, which envisions the sharing of power.

According to the agreement reached, Abdullah will take on a decisive task as the head of the Peace High Council, which will be established in the peace talks with the Taliban. On the other hand, the government’s ministers, to be reconstructed under the leadership of Eşref Gani, will be determined by Gani and Abdullah, and the cabinet will consist of names that both wings have chosen in half. Abdullah will not take part in this government.

According to the agreement, Abdullah will have a voice with President Gani in the process of determining state governors. In addition, a government council with political leaders and prominent figures from different groups will be established.

US-Taliban agreement

The results of the presidential elections held about eight months ago were announced by the Afghanistan Election Commission last February and it was announced that Eşref Gani was elected as the president by winning the election by a small margin. However, Gani rival Abdullah, who claimed that he was involved in cheating, did not recognize the election result and declared himself the head of state after Gani’s oath ceremony.

According to political experts, the ruling crisis in the country has also disrupted the realization of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban organization, aimed at achieving peace in Afghanistan last February.

On the other hand, according to the agreement reached, former Vice President of Afghanistan Rashid Dostum will be given the title of Marshal, the highest military rank in the country. However, this article of the agreement is a controversial issue because there are allegations that he committed numerous war crimes against Dostum and tortured and raped a political opponent in 2016.

International community satisfied

The agreement between the two leaders was welcomed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In his statement on his twitter account, Pompeo stated that Abdullah and Gani are pleased that they “will act for peace in Afghanistan”.

While the United Nations (UN) Force in Afghanistan was also pleased with the agreement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said this agreement was a “unique opportunity” for the peace talks planned to be held.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) Foreign Policy and Security, also stated in the Twitter message that the agreement was “an important step” and that a united Afghanistan, not a split, would be stronger.

In the statement made by Turkey and India, the political agreement reached voiced the hope that the implementation of an equitable manner.

Mediation efforts by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reach an agreement between Gani and Abdullah failed last March, after which Washington decided to freeze a billion euro aid, which he plans to send to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 32 injured in a bomb attack targeting a building belonging to the Afghanistan intelligence agency in the Gazni province of Afghanistan. In the incident that occurred on Monday morning, the majority of those who died were reported to be intelligence officers.

