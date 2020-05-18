Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world

10.17 – EU, today Macron-Merkel summit by videoconference

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel will consult today in the early afternoon in a videoconference summit and announce a Franco-German initiative in the context of the crisis at 5 pm: the Elysée announced this morning.

10.11 am – Russia under 9 thousand new cases in 24 hours, first time since 1/5

In Russia there have been 8,926 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours: the first time since May 1 that the new daily cases are below 9 thousand and on the third day in a row that the new confirmed infections are less than 10 thousand. The Russian anticoronavirus task force, reported by the local media, reports this. In Russia, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the epidemic rise to 290,678, while officially the deaths caused by the new virus are 2,722, of which 91 in the last 24 hours. In Moscow there are less than 4 thousand new infections for the third day in a row.

09-39. Bergamo airport reopened

At 6.51 this morning, the first flight landed at Bergamo – Orio al Serio airport: a landing that marks the reopening of the Bergamo airport for civilian flights after the vacuum of the lockdown. It was a Wizzair flight arriving from Sofia and aboard which there were 109 passengers. Shortly after, around eighty people always boarded the same flight to reach the capital of Bulgaria in the morning. No problem managing the situation, despite the very strict controls, considering also the very small number of passengers.

09.30 – 29.307 deaths in Latin America

29,307 people died in Latin America from causes attributable to new coronavirus infection. In Mexico there are 49,129 cases of contagion and 5,177 deaths. The country will gradually return to a new normal starting from June 1, with a system that will allow state reopenings modulated on the extent of the infection. From 18 May the municipalities will reopen without viruses. To stem the economic crisis, the government launches measures to secure the weaker segments, avoids the use of tax incentives and does not create new debt. In Panama, one of the countries most committed to carrying out the tests, 9,449 confirmed cases and 269 deaths have been recorded to date. President Laurentino Cortizo orders a total lockout, indefinitely throughout the country and orders cuts in the salaries of public officials.

09.07 – Greece: the Acropolis reopens

The Acropolis of Athens reopened to the public and the president of the Elennial Republic, Aikaterin Sakellaropoulou, was also present at the ceremony. The Acropolis has reopened like all archaeological sites in Greece, after two months of suspension due to the confinement imposed to curb the infection from new coronavirus.