NASA publishes guidelines to be respected in space

In the next few years, we will finally return to Luna, but almost 50 years have passed since our last trip on our satellite and many things have changed, that’s why the Artemis Agreements that contain the guidelines that men must respect in space.

With private companies that are becoming an important part of space programs and the rise of many international space agencies, the space is becoming quite crowded, so some new rules may be needed for proper coexistence.

There NASA has just provided a set of defined guidelines Artemide chords, which will have to respect other international space agencies and private companies.

With numerous countries and private sector actors conducting missions and operations in the space around the moon, it is essential to establish a common set of principles for governing civil exploration and the use of outer space.

The international space agencies that will join NASA in the Artemis program will do so by carrying out bilateral agreements, which will describe a shared vision of principles, founded in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to create a safe and transparent environment that facilitates exploration, science and the commercial activities that all humanity can enjoy.

These agreements are exactly what NASA can expect: they include peace, transparency, interoperability (i.e. the ability of products or systems to work with different products or systems).

But there are also some very interesting arrangements for us space nerds.

For example, NASA asks all international partners to to share publicly their own scientific data, as well as of record all spatial objects.

Without proper registration, coordination to avoid harmful interference cannot take place. The Artemis agreements reinforce the critical nature of registration and urge all partners who are not already members of the registration agreement to join as soon as possible.

At this time, approximately 87% of all launched satellites, probes, landers and other space objects have been registered in the United Nations Register of Objects.

“Open access” scientific data and the recording of space objects also help the space community of “non-professionals” keep an eye on things.

Let’s not forget, among other things, that amateurs have sometimes made discoveries!

The Agreements also require that international partners protect current sites and artifacts with “historical value” and areas where landings on the Moon have already taken place. With nearly 190,000 kilograms of junk already left on the moon, it’s actually more complex than you can imagine.

Space resources agreements already exist and information on how orbital debris should be disposed of and is contained within the United Nations Space Treaty which came into force in 1967 and which also provides detailed guidelines on what a country can and cannot do. in the space.

Indeed, the historic document contains many valuable lessons for this next phase of space exploration and in some parts such as cooperation, peace and the good of mankind will remain virtually unchanged.

To conclude, therefore, the ten principles of the agreements derive from the previous treaties but with the following main changes: